HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrest a Newburgh woman after they say she drove the wrong way then became combative with officers.

EPD states in the early morning hours of December 2, dispatch received a call about a truck driving east on Lynch Road in the westbound lanes of travel. Later investigation revealed the truck drove through a red light and stopped at a green light and ran over a street sign. Officers eventually spotted the truck stuck in an open field.

The driver, Ashley Miller, 51, stated she was going to Owensboro coming from gallery in Henderson. She then claimed she was trying to get to Newburgh from Henderson.

During field sobriety tests, an affidavit states she began to get combative and causing a scene, yelling obscenities and an employee at a nearby gym had to see what was going on.

EPD says Miller remained combative, kicking officers on the way to the hospital.

At the hospital, EPD says Miller kicked an officer in the groin and continued to kick until officers had to try to remove her boots when she tried to kick an officer in the face.

Miller allegedly continued to yell and threaten officers while at the jail. She was booked on a laundry list of charges including:

Battery – Against Public Safety Official (x3)

Communication – Intimidation

Public Order – Disorderly Conduct (x2)

Operating Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated

Leaving the Scene of a Crash

Resisting Law Enforcement

Refusal to Submit to Breath Test

A mug for Ashley Miller was not available at this time.