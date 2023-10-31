HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was arrested after police say she kicked a cop and refused to leave a residence after being told she should not be there.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department state they were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Florida Street where the caller said Tianna Miles, 35, was upstairs and should not be there.

After being allegedly told multiple times to come downstairs by officers, Miles did but reportedly started struggling with officers.

Officers were able to get Miles under arrest, but that was when Miles allegedly started to thrash around on the ground and kicked an officer in the leg.

While being escorted to the police car, Miles allegedly starting thrashing again and was “escorted to the ground” again.

After some time, Miles reportedly spoke with the officers and stated she walked in unannounced.

An affidavit states one caller reportedly stated Miles was allowed to spend the night and was causing a disturbance that morning. Miles did eventually leave but returned later that day and was denied entry. The affidavit also states Miles entered the house on the west side of the house and walked upstairs, and Miles was told three other times to leave but refused.

Miles was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being charged with Residential Entry, Battery on a Public Safety Official, Intimidation and Resisting Law Enforcement.