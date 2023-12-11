HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A woman was arrested by Evansville Police after they say she caused a scene at a gas station and kicked an officer at the hospital.

EPD states officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station on N. Fulton Avenue at 3:20 a.m. on December 10 for disorderly conduct.

The clerk reportedly told dispatch the woman, later identified as Bianca Vallee, 22, was allegedly very intoxicated and was beating on the doors and screaming.

Vallee was placed into custody when officers allegedly noticed a bag of a green substance sticking out of her pants pockets. Vallee claimed, “That’s just weed.” EPD says substance tested negative for marijuana but tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

An affidavit states Vallee was very uncooperative with officers and screaming at bystanders. The affidavit also says Vallee was unable to stand without falling, had slurred speech and could not form coherent sentences.

EPD took her to a hospital where she allegedly began to be uncooperative again, throwing herself on the ground and kicking an officer in the leg beside the knee.

During transport to the Vanderburgh County Jail, EPD states Vallee refused to sit up and continued to scream at officers in a holding cell.

She was booked on the following charges: