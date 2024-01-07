HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is behind bars after police say she hit, pointed a loaded gun at an ex-boyfriend and threatened to kill him.

The Evansville Police Department state officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2000 block of Van Bibber Avenue. The victim had stated his ex, Hasani Gyden, 26, called him at about 6 p.m. stating she wanted to talk about a few things.

The victim said he and Gyden were in a past relationship.

An affidavit states security footage showed Gyden and the victim were in the kitchen with Gyden reaching into her purse where the victim said she kept a 9mm handgun.

It stated the victim tried to reach for the purse, but Gyden hit the victim, knocking him to the ground. Police say it escalated into a fight and later security camera footage showed Gyden pointing the gun at the victim.

The affidavit says there was no audio for the video but the victim stated Gyden threatened to kill him during the fight. It also says the victim tried to wrestle the gun away. Gyden also allegedly destroyed the victim’s medicine cabinet in the bathroom.

Gyden was taken into custody and when speaking with officers, it was stated she admitted to having the gun in her purse, and it was also loaded. When she got back to her apartment, she claimed to put it in a closet but refused to let detectives inside because she had marijuana inside.

Police say a search warrant was signed and officers recovered the handgun along with methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.

Gyden allegedly admitted later that the meth, marijuana and the paraphernalia were hers and initiating the fight between her and the victim by hitting the victim first.

Gyden was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Domestic Battery with Prior Unrelated Conviction

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon

Pointing a Loaded Firearm

Theft with Unrelated Prior Conviction

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Firearm by a Domestic Batterer

Possession of Paraphernalia with a Prior Conviction

Possession of Marijuana

Criminal Mischief

Gyden was previously convicted of paraphernalia possession in 2021 and marijuana possession in 2020.