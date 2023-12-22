HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A woman allegedly tried to start her own side company by trying to steal a dump truck.

According to an affidavit, EPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Michigan Street and North Ninth Avenue for a stolen vehicle.

The caller allegedly stopped the stolen dump truck and took the keys from the suspect, later identified as Destiny Bretz, 27.

EPD says the dump truck was a yellow International with a Kaus flatbed trailer with a yellow John Deere backhoe.

Bretz allegedly admitted to stealing the dump truck to start her own side company.

The caller stated he stopped his personal truck in front of Bretz to stop her while another person reportedly stopped his truck behind Bretz to stop her from going anywhere.

EPD states Bretz allegedly stated she was on parole in Evansville for a previous theft charge while pleading guilty in March 2022 for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle out of Camden County, Missouri.

Bretz is being charged with multiple theft counts.