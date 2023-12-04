HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to event organizers, Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks will be performing at the Victory Theatre on April 4.

The Victory Theatre says May is the winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic of the Year” and is hailed as the “Polyester Princess.” Organizers say the “Queen of Southern Sass” will deliver a “high-powered, take-no-prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor and wisdom.”

Organizers say May has appeared on Oprah, Showtime, CMT, CBS Sunday Morning, ABC, Columbia Pictures and NBC. She headlines the hugely successful Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour and touts a huge fan base on SiriusXM comedy channels.

The Victory Theatre says the supporting acts will be Sonya White and Jodi White.