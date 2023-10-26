Evansville, In. (WEHT) – The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Advisory Board on Disability Services has dedicated a commemorative bench in memory of Scott Guzzo, who passed away on June 19.

Guzzo served as a County Commissioner appointee to the Advisory Board on Disability Services and was a cherished member of the Evansville community. The commemorative bench can be found in front of the Ford Center ticket office, featuring a custom memorial plaque that includes his name, photos and inspirational messages.