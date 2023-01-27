EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville African American Museum (EAAM) has announced a local guest author will be featured at its annual book fair.

EAAM says on January 27, the Soul Writers’ Guild will host their annual book fair at 6 p.m. A press release says local authors will feature their literary works. EAAM says there will also be a special guest author originally from Evansville – Brandon Darrett – who has written a children’s coloring book series. On January 28, the Carver Community Center will host Darrett as he speaks to youth and adults there.

EAAM notes the book fair event is free and open to the public, and the museum’s giftshop will also be open to the public.