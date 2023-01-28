EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Soul Writer’s Guild for the Evansville African American Museum hosted its annual book fair Saturday night.

Evansville native Brandon Darrett spoke about his book Replenished, which he says focuses on self-empowerment for children. He tells us his childhood experiences inspired him to become an author.

“My dad, my mom, my brother, you know, of course they always kind of told me and instilled in me that I could be whatever I wanted to be in life, and as I grew I just kind of wanted to give that back to the kids in itself because it is a very important process,” Darrett explains.

Darrett hopes his book will help improve the self-worth of many children. Sunday afternoon, he used personal experiences to spread his message to kids at the Carver Center.