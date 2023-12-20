EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The cats and dogs at Evansville Animal Control got into the Christmas spirit during “Christmas for the Animals” on Wednesday.

The animals were treated to all kinds of different foods, including wet and dry food, ham, mashed potatoes, pumpkin and cranberries. Organizers say the event allows the animals to get out and have fun.

“It makes the dogs feel good for the day, but I also think it’s raising awareness,” says Angela Stepro. “These animals could really use a foster for the Christmas holiday, so having that would make them feel special and bring joy to you, which is what Christmas is all about.”

Dogs and cats can be adopted directly from Evansville Animal Control.