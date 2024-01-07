UPDATE: 84 families were helped and all food was given away within one hour.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A local animal shelter is going to give away free donations of pet food this morning.

Officials with the It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue shelter state this was made possible by donations from the Evansville Food Bank, FedEx and Amazon.

Officials say dog, cat, rat and bird food will be available.

People that will be arriving are asked to stay in their car and follow the team’s directions.

“Spread the word, and let’s make sure no pet goes hungry in our community! Share this post with friends and neighbors who might need a little extra help during these times,” the shelter states.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at 1417 N. Stockwell Road in Evansville.