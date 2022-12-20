EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch says crews are currently on scene of a gas leak near the city’s downtown.

We’re told the leak was found near the 900 block W Illinois Street. The Evansville Fire Department says CenterPoint Energy contacted them after finding “unacceptable” levels of natural gas.

Crews on scene tell us gas meters are closed and all residents have been evacuated. The Red Cross will be rehousing residents until CenterPoint officials replace the lines.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated with more information on-air and online.