EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – One of the largest fitness providers nationwide makes its home at a long-standing athletic club in Evansville. Genesis Health Clubs has announced its acquisition of Tri-State Athletic Club.

The club has a history of promoting fitness in the community for over 50 years, especially through its tennis programs. Officials with Genesis say they’re excited to continue the club’s long-standing legacy.

“Evansville is an amazing community with an amazing investment into the people, its community, (its) health and wellness and of course, tennis,” says Genesis VP and national tennis director Mike Woody.

The club will now be known as Genesis Health Clubs-Tri-State Athletic Club.