EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on one side of the building.

Later that morning, the business owner told officers that the office was also ransacked with multiple items stolen. Police say the owner of Best Value Auto Sales also noted a car was missing from the lot.

According to a police report, the missing vehicle’s owner stopped by and gave officers more information.

Case numbers were provided separately for the burglary and vehicle theft. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.