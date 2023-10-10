HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Lamasco Bar and Grill has been granted a temporary 90 day extension. Officials say the bar’s license had previously been suspended in June over violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Act.

In August, the Vanderburgh County Alcoholic Beverage Board recommended the denial of the bar’s permit renewal, claiming that the bar had become a public nuisance. The Indiana ATC upheld the board’s decision, prompting Lamasco to appeal the denial. The Commission says they requested more time to review the bar’s corrective action plan before deciding to issue another 90-day extension.

The bar’s owner, Amy Word, was arrested last year along with several others in what police officials call a lengthy drug investigation. Word has pleaded not guilty to maintaining a common nuisance. Eyewitness News reached out to Word for comment on the extension; we are awaiting a response.