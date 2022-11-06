EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting.

Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had until 9:30 Saturday night to show up and put their name down to join in and possibly take home part of the $1.6 billion dollar jackpot.

“We just woke up this morning and we saw there was Powerball fever and thought, ‘hey why not give that to our customers?'” says owner Oscar Velez. “Our customers have been supporting us for years.”

Officials urge anyone lucky enough to win a Powerball jackpot to consult a financial adviser. Click here to see Saturday’s winning numbers.