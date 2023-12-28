HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to employees, Lamasco Bar & Grill in Evansville will be closing its doors on January 15.

The bar’s owner, Amy Word, shared in September that the bar was for sale, but it’s not clear at this time if it has been sold.

Word was among nearly two dozen people arrested in connection to a drug investigation. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

In August, the Vanderburgh County Alcoholic Beverage Board recommended the denial of the bar’s permit renewal, claiming that it had become a public nuisance. Officials decided to allow Lamasco to continue to serve alcohol until it’s sold.