EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The future and past of Vann-Pollack Park in Evansville was discussed in today’s Parks Board meeting.

A land use permit occupied by South Baseball, Inc. has been terminated. Parks Board attorney Dirck Stahl says there have been police investigations, break-ins and a possible misappropriation of funds. Stahl says that even though the current occupants have stated they want to stay in the agreement, utility bills have gone unpaid and general upkeep on the park space has not been met.

“Given the issues that have plagued that program and the fact that they’re leaving the utility bills unpaid after they’ve been advised and warned about this, I don’t know that there’s another option other than to find that they’re in violation of their permit,” says Stahl.

Stahl also says a newly-formed entity that is meant to replace the current baseball program at the park is currently under review.