HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — New plans are in the works to turn the Fulton Park basketball court into a piece of art.

City officials announced that they will be working with 19nine owner Josh Barnett and Project Backboard to resurface, renovate and paint a mural on top of the new court. We’re told other proposed upgrades include goals, bleachers, lighting and fence replacement.

“We’re thrilled that Josh and his team are bringing Project Backboard to Evansville,” says Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer. “Creating a new destination basketball court will be a huge improvement and will stimulate additional investments into the park.”

Organizers say 19nine also hopes to create a merchandise line to promote the court transformation, with proceeds going towards the project and possibly other locations in the city.