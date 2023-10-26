HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In today’s meeting, the Evansville Board of Public Works approved funding for multiple local projects to provide more affordable housing, build a larger and stronger workforce for the city and expand services for several commercial and public entities.

The Board approved a $500,000 contract with the Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging, Inc. (SWIRCA) for the construction of a new 16,000 square foot building, as well as the renovation of its existing building. Some of the funding is being provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

A $250,000 grant agreement was also approved with Impact EVV Foundation, Inc. to work with the Evansville Regional Airport to induce air carriers to provide more flights from the Airport. Furthermore, a $1.2 million contract and amendment was approved with Impact EVV to create a program designed to increase the population of the Evansville region and improve the city’s talent base by preparing a workforce for future jobs and careers, which were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding for this agreement runs through 2026.

In the arena of affordable housing, the Board approved a contract with Hope of Evansville, Inc. to fund a 10-unit senior apartment complex. The money for this contract will be provided through ARPA funding and totals $1.5 million.

The Board also approved a contract and agreement with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville to build at least 29 affordable housing units for low-income individuals and families, most of which will be located in Tepe Park, Jacobsville and city neighborhoods associated with Cedar Hall Association for Improvement of the Neighborhood (CHAIN). The contract amount totals $2 million and will also be provided through ARPA funds that extend through 2026.