EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Myriad Brewing Company in Evansville is giving adults the opportunity to rediscover their childlike wonder.

“Bring your mad skills, your artistry and your child-like heart,” says a spokesperson on social media. “We’re hosting an adult coloring contest!”

Myriad will be hosting it on Valentine’s Day from 4 to 10 p.m. Organizers say this is how it works:

You will be given this month’s coloring page and colored pencils Sip on a pint while you fill in the coloring page Turn it in to the Myriad team member behind the bar before you leave. Be sure to write your name on the back!

The microbrewery mentions that the winner will be announced the next day and win a $25 Myriad gift card. According to organizers, you can bring your own colored pencils or crayons, but paint is not allowed. Click here for more information.