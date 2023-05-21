EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A candlelight vigil was held in Evansville this weekend to remember those lost to AIDS.

St. Lucas United Church of Christ and Fresh Air Community of Faith partnered for the service. The event was part of a larger international effort to bring awareness to the disease.

People shared their stories about living with HIV and losing their loved ones.

“I was so fortunate that it just completely missed me. And you know, I lived through the whole epidemic from beginning to end,” explains Kelley Coures, Executive Director for the Department of Metropolitan Development. “So people like me who were in the community, we tried to do everything we could to help those impacted. And I think that’s still the call to action is to do everything you can to help people that are going through that.”

The virus has existed in the United States since at least the mid-to-late 1970s. The CDC says more than one million in the US had HIV by the end of 2019.