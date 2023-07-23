EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Preparations are being made for the Evansville Card Con, which is being called the largest event of its kind in Southern Indiana.

The convention is expected to draw thousands to the Old National Events Plaza on July 29 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

One of the organizers says the event is a part of a two-year effort to bring a larger event — like the National Comic Con or the National Card Con — to Evansville.

“We’re asking local businesses if they want to participate, because, usually, on this sort of event type of thing, you wouldn’t want to ask your so-called, quote-on-quote competitors to join you,” The Hobby Den owner David Nguyen said. “But this is just something that we want everyone in the hobby to enjoy.”

180 vendor tables will be inside the events center.

A time to trade cards will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.