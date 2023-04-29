HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 60-year-old convicted child molester was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he pleasured himself in front of a group of teenage victims.

Evansville Police were called to the area of Main Street and SE Fourth Street after it was reported that a woman and three teenagers were being followed by a man.

The woman told officers the man, who was later positively identified as Harold Allen Bales, approached and pulled out his genitals in front of them. The woman took the three teenagers she was in charge of around the corner and away from Bales.

Bales continued to follow them while pleasuring himself, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with Bales, who allegedly claimed that he was urinating and denied pleasuring himself.

Court documents show Bales was convicted of child molesting in Dubois County in 2002 and also pled guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor a year later.

Bales was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $500 bond and faces charges of “indecent exposure” and “sex offender failure to possess Indiana drivers license.”