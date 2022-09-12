EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville, also known as cMoe, will be closed for the next couple of days. Museum officials say the Museum closed today and will not be re-opened until Saturday, September 17.

A spokesperson with cMoe tells us the museum is closed for annual deep cleaning, exhibit maintenance and staff training. During the closure, the museum will also install Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!

Museum staff says the new temporary exhibit will introduce young children to Curious George’s world and lead visitors on a fun, meaningful interactive math, science and engineering-based adventure.

After the brief shutdown, cMoe will return to their normal hours:

Sunday & Monday Closed

Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum is located at the corner of 5th and Locust Streets in Downtown Evansville. For additional information, you’re asked to visit cmoekids.org or call (812) 643-2663.

UP NEXT: LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage