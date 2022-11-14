EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Happening later this week, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will welcome the start of the holiday season with the Evansville’s Christmas Tree lighting.

The Central High School Varsity Choir will perform before the lighting in front of the Civic Center Thursday night at 5.

The tree, a 22-foot-tall Norway Spruce, arrived downtown earlier this month. It will be decorated with about 25,000 lights, which were donated by Advanced Network and Computer Services.

The City of Evansville Christmas tree will remain on display during the holiday season and will be removed some time after the New Year.