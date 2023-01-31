EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community.

The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may be in need. The church says there will be no holds, nor reservations, and those interested in the event should come early and get something while supplies last.

The church notes it will also have people at the church that morning to pray with people, and the organization will also have free donuts and coffee as well. The church is located at 1230 East Michigan Street, in Evansville.

More information can be found here.