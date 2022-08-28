EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little taste of Ukraine is coming to the Tri-State with Grace of Christ Church’s upcoming ‘Ukrainian Harvest Fest”.

“We are celebrating life, being able to have food on our tables, and being able to provide food to the people of Ukraine during these past 6 months,” says a spokesperson with the church.

The event will feature Ukrainian food, homemade desserts and refreshments. Some of the foods at the festival include beef plov, ribs, pork kebabs and chebureki. For the kids, organizers say there be activities, inflatables and a craft shop.

You can pre-order for the event on the church’s website here. The festival will be held Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washington Plaza.