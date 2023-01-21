EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning.

Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker.

The victim told officers that someone came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. After taking cash from the registers, the worker says the robber ran away from the gas station on foot.

Officers were unable to find the suspect in the area. No description of the suspect has been released. If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Evansville Police.