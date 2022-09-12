EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The City of Evansville has agreed to pay $1.75 million as part of an insurance settlement stemming from a deadly accident five years ago.

Terrence Barker and his children, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter, were killed in the crash. Police had been chasing a wanted man when he crashed into their car.

Janae Carter was the only person in the car to survive. She filed a lawsuit against the city in 2018, claiming police knew or should have known the chase posed a danger to other people in the area.

The man involved in the chase, Frederick McFarland, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for fleeing police. He reached a separate settlement with the family earlier.