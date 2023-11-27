EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On Monday evening, the Evansville City Council passed an ordinance to amend the number of liquor permits allowed within the city’s historic district.

The ordinance allows the city to issue 15 permits to a restaurant located inside of or within 1500 feet of a district that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ordinance was amended to meet new state criteria by increasing the land area covering the district and increasing the number of permits from 10 to 15.