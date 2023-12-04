EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — “Feed Evansville” and the city’s commission on food security broke ground breaking on a community kitchen at the C.K. Newsome Center on Monday.

The city leaders and activists say a new community kitchen will help meet a food access need in the region.

“We have over 40% of our neighborhoods in food deserts, according to the USDA,” said Lisa Vaughan from Feed Evansville. “We have over 20% of our neighborhood residents experiencing food security, and — I always say — those are the ones that report it.”

An expected date where the kitchen will be open is sometime in the fall season in 2024, and some are saying the kitchen will be publicly accessible for people and organizations to grow relationships and economic development.

Funding for the project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, and Eyewitness News is told crews will install “state-of-the-art” equipment for organizations to help the hungry have access to food.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says this need became greater over the COVID-19 pandemic, and he says the facility will be a good tool for the region.

“Whether it’s giving a family a little quicker — or better opportunity — to get food on their table; Whether it’s helping an entrepreneur who needs a prep kitchen, so their small business can flourish more, I think there’s a great sense of community that will be had by this project,” Mayor Winnecke said.

This community kitchen will also be used for a process known as “gleaning,” where city leaders say it takes existing food that would have gone to waste and redistribute it for later use.

“We get 40 pallets of watermelon. We have somewhere to bring them in and somewhere where we can break them down and utilize them for a longer shelf life,” Vaughan said.

Maria Marton is the executive director for “Urban Seeds,” which works to provide a sustainable food system. She says there is plenty of food that goes to waste, and there is room to have her programming in the community kitchen.

“There’s so much opportunity to start new programs based on food recovery — turning fresh food into value-added products,” Marton said. “There’s economic development components as well as just community building.”