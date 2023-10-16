HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to WalletHub, the University of Evansville has placed among the top ten colleges and universities in Indiana.

Researchers say to help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost and Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Out of the list of the top ten colleges in Indiana, the University of Evansville came in seventh. University of Notre Dame came in first and Anderson University came in tenth.

