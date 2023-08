HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A comic book show is coming to Evansville on November 11.

The Southern Indiana Comic Book Show will be at Washington Square Mall and will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission. People are allowed to buy, sell and trade their goods.

For more information on the event, people can either call 812-449-6004, email teach261971@gmail.com or go to this Facebook group.