HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – CenterPoint and Acension St. Vincent are hosting an event to connect homeless people with resources.

Event organizers say Homeless Connect is a one-day event that provides those impacted by homelessness with direct access to essential services. Event organizers say services will include hair and nail care, health care, affordable housing resources, financial services, legal aid, parenting and educational resources, employment services, government assistance, re-entry assistance after incarceration and much more.

The event is on April 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville.

In order to save time, people may pre-register for this event online at a link found on this page.