EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marty Stocker and her family has become the newest family to receive a free A/C unit and furnace from Brackett Heating, Air and Plumbing.

The company awards a family or individual in-need during the holiday season.

Stocker’s furnace is at least 50 years old, and she says she’s had to hear her home many space heaters — causing her energy bills to grow upwards of $1,000.

Brackett says 15 people wrote-in about Stocker’s need.

“I just don’t know how to react,” Stocker said just minutes after hearing the news. “I’m just so grateful. This is the best Christmas present I’ve ever received.”

Brackett is looking to install the units on Wednesday.