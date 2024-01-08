EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – An Evansville family now has their new, donated furnace installed and keeping them warm for the incoming winter weather.

In December, Brackett Heating and Air announced they were donating a new HVAC system to Marty Stocker. They say Stocker was nominated for the furnace by 15 different people.

Stocker says her previous furnace was over 50 years old and very unreliable. “The last 10 years, I’ve had to have somebody come in and either start it or put something on it…pray over it, all kinds of stuff.”

This is the 6th year that Brackett has presented a family in need with a new furnace and air conditioner.