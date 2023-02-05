EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared.

Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to be gone this long without keeping in touch.

Wagner’s family urges anyone that might have information to call police. They want the public to know that any information — even if it might seem insignificant — could help find her.

“We appreciate everyone for continuing to share her and keeping it new, you know,” says Alix Wagner. “I love her, no matter what she did or what she did to me, or things that we’ve fought about or said to each other.”

Her family says Andi has several tattoos, including one on her arm with Roman numerals.