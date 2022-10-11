EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is shocked and confused tonight after police say family members were targeted by a prank ‘swatting’ call.

For the unaware, the term ‘swatting’ is described by police as “an act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the goal of diverting emergency public safety resources to an unsuspecting person’s residence.”

In this instance, the Evansville Police Department says dispatchers received a call Tuesday night claiming the caller shot their mother and was waiting outside for officers.

When officers arrived at the home on N Colony Drive, they say nothing was found and the family had no idea someone called.

Police tell us the caller’s phone number was local, but it was possible the suspect was able to spoof the phone number.

A relative was there and spoke with us, saying the family was confused and unsure as to why they were targeted. The relative says one of the family members was shaken up by the incident.