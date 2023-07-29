EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Working through the late morning storms and afternoon heat, organizers within the Evansville Farmers Market made the time to recognize first responders and have residents learn about their work.

“It’s a great way to have a good communication with them,” said Major Mark Rasure, who serves the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. “It gives us an opportunity to talk with people to bring them on board and recruit them — also just to have to just to have a good, fun talk with the kids and their families about what’s important to them and really just having some good chats.”

Officials from the Evansville Police and Fire Departments, the National Guard and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance despite the summer conditions.

“They don’t have to be here. They came out and have stuck it out all day. They brought out some equipment so the community can see what they use on a day-to-day basis,” said Jason Gerteisen, who serves as the marketing manager for the market. “They’re here to answer questions. They’re here to connect, and I think they’re really dedicated to our community. They deserve a huge ‘thank you.'”

July 29’s market is a recognition event that follows the deaths of Tell City Sergeant Heather Glenn and Marion County Deputy John Durm while serving in the line of duty this month.

Major Rasure says he continues to feel appreciated in the wake of recent events.

“It is kind of humbling for an entity to want to show appreciation to other first responders, whether it’s the Sheriff’s Office, the Police Department or the Fire Department,” Major Rasure said. “It’s a humbling experience for them to want to outwardly express that gratitude.”

The market says they directed the event to humanize officials and show they are real people.

“They have families. They have loved ones, and we can all relate to that. They play an important role,” Gerteisen said. “They’re our first responders — they’re our heroes.”