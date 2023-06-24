EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Between the summer and early fall, the Evansville Farmers Market showcases different organizations around a common theme located at the Washington Square Mall.

June 24’s market recognized health and wellness.

“We’ve got a city that has great growth potential, great people in it, and we want to keep those people healthy,” said Jason Gerteisen, who serves as the Evansville Farmers Market marketing manager. “And the healthier they are, the happier they are and the more prosperous they’ll be.”

Some of the organizations including iLoveKickboxing located on Indiana Street and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Evansville chapter made the effort to inform city residents on their services’ affect on wellness.

Instructors and managers from the iLoveKickboxing location in Evansville say their form of cardio exercise can not only be fun, but affect stress levels.

They wish to reinforce that exercise is for everyone.

“We definitely want them to focus on their health, said Misty Johnson, who serves as the manager for iLoveKickboxing. “Definitely doing cardio and kickboxing, it’s going to make your heart a lot stronger, your body a lot stronger in several different ways as far as your whole body: arms, legs, core, everything.”

NAMI both offers classes and support groups for those experiencing mental illness symptoms while lobbying for mental health legislation.

The NAMI staff members in Evansville say it’s personal for them to offer the services to those who wish to take advantage.

“Your physical well-being can affect mental health and vice versa,” said Larry Back, who serves as a NAMI affiliate leader. “So we say, eat well, exercise, get plenty of sleep.

“Take care of yourself, basically.”