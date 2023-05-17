EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department received a Stork Award on Wednesday, which is given out to EMS-certified professionals who assist with a non-hospital delivery of a newborn as part of their EMS duties.

The Q9 Second Shift crew helped deliver a baby in a mother’s home before taking them to the hospital.

“It felt really good, the mom was doing good, dad was there and he was in good spirits and he helped out,” says EFD Private David Watkins. “So it was definitely a relief that there were no real hiccups, it was pretty textbook.”

Private Watkins says delivery is just a normal part of his training and the most important thing to remember is stay clam.