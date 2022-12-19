EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 54-year-old Evansville man will be locked behind bars again after being sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Court documents show that Scott Stagg had a loaded 9mm pistol while driving around Evansville on November 16, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Stagg pulled to the side of the road, parked and ran down a nearby alley immediately after spotting a police cruiser. Authorities say he placed the gun and other items behind gas station trash cans.

Officers say they pursued Stagg and found a loaded gun, a loaded magazine, a glass pipe and methamphetamine behind the trash cans. Stagg was soon after caught by officers and taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Stagg had previously been convicted in Vanderburgh County of possession of methamphetamine, dealing in a sawed-off shotgun and illegally possessing a firearm.

“Armed criminals pose a serious risk to our communities,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “We will continue to work closely with our local and federal law enforcement partners, including ATF and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, to protect the public and reduce gun violence. The sentence imposed today shows that those who continue to illegally arm themselves and ignore the law will be held accountable.”

As part of the sentence, Stagg was also ordered supervision by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following his release from federal prison.