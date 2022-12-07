EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house.

Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody.

Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for meth trafficking. The United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) says that this sentencing happened in 2011.

After serving additional prison time due to “violating the terms of his supervised release”, Clark was transferred to an Evansville Residential Reentry Center in April of 2022, the attorney’s office says.

Residential reentry centers, also known as halfway houses, provide help to inmates who are nearing release.

Officials say Clark was set to be released on July 5 and was able to leave the halfway house only for work. According to USAO, Clark left for work on May 19, but allegedly never returned.

On July 5, mere days before he was originally scheduled to be released, law enforcement officers apprehended Clark in Evansville. The U.S. Marshal Service investigated this case.