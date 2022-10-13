EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Merit Commission hosted an awards ceremony Wednesday in which first responders and civilians were honored.

Officials gathered them at Civic Center for the ceremony, awarding them for their quick thinking and actions in the line of duty.

One of the honorees, Tah Jarrel Fields, was recognized for helping save a customer’s life while at work.

“Kind of an aggravated day, I’d seen my Auntie, that kind of made my day. I was happy, and then next thing you know I’m being told to call the police for ambulance,” says Fields. “I go out there and he’s on the floor — the first thing I think about is chest compressions.”

He continues, telling us, “Going through there with that, the first person I’d saved from dying. So it was kind of heart-wrenching for someone of my age, first time doing it and not knowing if it was ever going to need to be used in my life.”

Fields says being awarded has encouraged him to look into possibly becoming a first responder himself.