EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the year winds down, the Evansville Fire Department is continuing to work hard to keep every citizen safe.

In November, the fire department ran their 10,000 run of the year. The month saw busy activity from EMS, fire officials and other first responders.

According to EFD statistics, November last year was a little less busy than it was for this year. Last month, the amount of incidents they responded to included:

EMS: 400

Fire: 197

Other: 365

Total: 962

Year: 10,179

Fore more information on the work EFD does, visit evansvillefiredepartment.com.

