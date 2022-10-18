EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Monday’s massive fire at Morton Warehouse slowly dies down, the Evansville Fire Department recognizes and thanks all who helped them throughout the blaze.

The fire department shared this statement on social media Tuesday afternoon:

“Now that the smoke is thinning out a little, we would like to take an opportunity to say THANK YOU to several groups who supported us during yesterday’s fire at the Morton Avenue Warehouse.

First, we want to thank our Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, who not only answered the first call reporting this fire, but handled radio traffic, dispatched additional units, took phone calls from units on scene to notify surrounding businesses, called those businesses and still answered calls, dispatched police to not only the fire, but to other emergencies. They also continued to dispatch calls to Vanderburgh County units like the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs and the 4 other County Fire Departments. Other agencies involved during the entire incident were the Evansville Police Department, Henderson Fire Department, CenterPoint Energy, and The American Red Cross of Indiana. We also appreciate our county fire departments for their willingness to stand-by and potentially respond to any 911 call in Evansville during the incident if we were unable to. There is no doubt, without all of their assistance, it is likely the outcome could have been very different.

We were very thankful for MISSION BBQ who brought lunch to the scene for everyone. We had many phone calls & emails offering to bring food and water to our firefighters at the scene and we apologize for not responding to those offers and hope you understand why we were unable to.

We are overwhelmed by all of the support from our community and just want to make sure the community knows how much we appreciate all the positive comments, thoughts, and prayers we received on social media as well. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!! #evansvilleindiana #Evansville“

Fire officials say the fire is controlled but still active, and could take several days before crews will be able to get inside the area to further investigate.