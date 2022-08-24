EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although the Evansville Fire Department makes their way to every fire call in the city, they’ve also helped the community out in other ways as well.

A woman thanked the fire department on social media Tuesday, saying firefighters helped her father after he passed out while mowing the lawn. Here’s what she had to say:

“ I want to give a HUGE shoutout to EvansvilleFire Dept station 9. My dad was cutting the grass today and passed out. The neighbors saw it and called the fire department. The fire fighters finished cutting his grass for him and even got out the weed eater and made it look great! This was so kind. I wish I knew the name of the person who did this, to thank them personally. My dad is home feeling better! “

The Evansville Fire Department shared the post with one word — “PROUD!!!”

The fire department also shared a photograph of first-responders helping a stranded driver on the side of the road. According to EFD, the man wearing the safety vest in the photo is Chief Mike Connelly.