HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday afternoon on the southside of the city.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Ravenswood Drive around 3:30 pm. for a possible house fire.

We’re told someone inside the home was alerted by a smoke detector, called 911 and was able to get out of the home uninjured.

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy black smoke and a fire in the basement. According to EFD, items in the laundry area were burning and started the fire.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes and ventilated the home. A press release states that fire damage inside the house was mild but smoke damage was extensive throughout.

Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire. Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental due to discarded smoking material. We’re told this was the third house fire recently where a working smoke detector alerted the occupants.