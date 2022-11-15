EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials tell us a mobile home caught fire Tuesday night, prompting response from the Evansville Fire Department.

Firefighters were sent to the scene in the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue in the Carolina Pointe Community. This is less than a mile from Diamond Avenue on the city’s north side.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. Several firetrucks responded to the fire.

Eyewitness News had a crew on scene shortly after the fire was dispatched. No word on any injuries tonight.